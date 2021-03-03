Men’s and Women’s Candidates Announced for the 2020-21 Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (March 3, 2021) – Twenty-four Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®) men’s and women’s student-athletes who excel both on and off the field were unveiled as candidates for the 2020-21 Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award®. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award recognizes the total student-athlete and encourages student leaders to use their platform in athletics to positively impact their communities.

CIAA award candidates were nominated by their respective universities, must be classified as a senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

In addition to athletic achievements, these young leaders volunteer time with charitable organizations, maintain a strong grade-point average and demonstrate positive character traits. Each of the men’s and women’s candidates will be recognized in a series of virtual presentations this spring, featuring CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.

“The Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award shows the company’s continued commitment to support the CIAA mission while showcasing our student-athletes through community, classroom, character and competition,” said McWilliams. “Their involvement on our campuses, and seeking opportunities to expand the program, helps us to recognize and celebrate the overall academic and athletic NCAA Division II student-athlete experience and the BEST IN CLASS.”

Lowe’s is a proud partner of the CIAA and supports the conference’s mission and values in helping student-athletes reach their full potential in both competition and the surrounding community. Award winners will be determined through a three-pronged balloting system that includes CIAA fans, media members representing the conference and other HBCU’s, and the CIAA Management Council.

Fan balloting will take place from March 3 – April 4, 2021 at www.LowesCIAASCA.com, the award website that contains information about each candidate and the program. The overall male and female winners will be announced later in April and presented with the prestigious Senior CLASS Award trophy.

Women’s 2020-21 Candidates

Jamyse Leanna Bell – Livingstone – Tennis

Aubriana Bonner – Johnson C. Smith – Basketball

Bryanna Brown – Lincoln – Basketball

Milequa Eason – Saint Augustine’s – Basketball

Jada Faison – Fayetteville State – Basketball

Jada Flowers – Shaw – Volleyball

Autumn Hopson – Virginia State – Basketball

Nyla Howard – Winston-Salem State – Softball

Talanya Hutton – Bowie State – Basketball

Bianca Lockamy – Virginia Union – Basketball

Tiffany McCarter – Elizabeth City State – Basketball

Jala Roberts – Claflin – Volleyball

Men’s 2020-21 Candidates



Alkin Barkley – Virginia Union – Golf

Sam Cudjoe – Saint Augustine’s – Golf

Kenyon Blackshear – Livingstone – Track & Field

Justin Faison – Elizabeth City State – Basketball

Romero Hill – Claflin – Basketball

Devon Hunt – Shaw – Football

Ian Jones – Johnson C. Smith – Basketball

Ryan Jones – Virginia State – Basketball

Tyrique McClain – Fayetteville State – Basketball

Justin Ross – Winston-Salem State – Basketball

Justin Route – Bowie State – Basketball

Deaquan Williams – Lincoln – Basketball





ABOUT THE AWARD

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award recognizes the CIAA’s top senior men’s and women’s student-athletes. In addition to the core requirement that a candidate be an NCAA Division II CIAA senior student-athlete, the award winners are selected based on personal qualities that define a complete student-athlete. These areas of excellence are defined by the four Cs: community, classroom, character and competition. Premier Sports Management manages the award.

ABOUT LOWE’S IN THE COMMUNITY

As a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company, Lowe’s is committed to creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts through nonprofit partnerships. Across every community we serve, Lowe’s associates donate their time and expertise through the Lowe’s Heroes volunteer program. For the latest news, visit Newsroom.Lowes.com or follow @LowesMedia on Twitter.

ABOUT THE CIAA

Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first and longest running, African American athletic conference in the U.S. and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. In 2020, the conference celebrated the special 75th anniversary of its Championship Basketball Tournament – an event that has become a must-see in the African American community. The Basketball Tournament has been honored as a Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism by Sports Destination Management, the leading publication with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market, for both 2018 and 2019. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 12 member-institutions: Bowie State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine’s University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. Chowan University is an associate member in football and women’s bowling. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

