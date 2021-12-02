Men’s and Women’s Candidates Announced for the 2021-22 Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (December 2, 2021) – Twenty-four Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®) men’s and women’s student-athletes who excel both on and off the field were unveiled as candidates for the 2021-22 Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award®. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award recognizes the total student-athlete and encourages student leaders to use their platform in athletics to positively impact their communities.

CIAA award candidates were nominated by their respective universities, must be classified as a senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

In addition to athletic achievements, these young leaders volunteer time with charitable organizations, maintain a strong grade-point average and demonstrate positive character traits. Each of the men’s and women’s candidates will be recognized in a series of virtual presentations, featuring CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.

“The Lowe’s CIAA Senior Class Award is a special honor that highlights a commitment to athletic and academic excellence, ” said McWilliams. “This award provides our member institutions, and the conference, with an opportunity to celebrate and showcase the whole CIAA student-athlete as a pillar in the community, leader in the classroom, and a valuable contributor in competition.”

Lowe’s is a proud partner of the CIAA and supports the conference’s mission and values in helping student-athletes reach their full potential in both competition and the surrounding community. Award winners will be determined through a three-pronged balloting system that includes CIAA fans, media members representing the conference and other HBCU’s, and the CIAA Management Council.

Fan balloting will take place from January 11 – February 11, 2022 at www.LowesCIAASCA.com, the award website that contains information about each candidate and the program. The male and female winners will be announced in late February and presented with the prestigious Senior CLASS Award trophy.



Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award Women’s 2021-22 Candidates

Shayna Gordon – Bowie State – Softball

Danielle Riddick – Claflin – Basketball

Naterria Luster – Elizabeth City State – Basketball

Shanae Ingram – Fayetteville State – Cross Country and Track & Field

La’Zarea Bowens – Johnson C. Smith – Basketball

Lorielle Laforest – Lincoln – Track & Field

Victoria Onozie – Livingstone – Volleyball

Janina Mayers – St. Augustine’s – Volleyball

Jessica Kelley – Shaw – Volleyball

Bailee White – Virginia State – Basketball

Ericka Tiscareno – Virginia Union – Softball

Haley Gipson – Winston-Salem State – Basketball



Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award Men’s 2021-22 Candidates

Tevin Singleton – Bowie State – Football

Noah Jenkins – Claflin – Basketball

Zaccheus Hobbs – Elizabeth City State – Basketball

Greg Brooks – Fayetteville State – Football

Ivoree Atkinson – Johnson C. Smith – Football

Jordan Camper – Lincoln – Basketball

Walker Watkins – Livingstone – Football

D’Ontre Gilliard – St. Augustine’s – Football

Panashe Garah – Shaw – Tennis

Nicholas Woolfolk – Virginia State – Football and Baseball

Raemaad Wright – Virginia Union – Basketball

Xavier Fennell – Winston-Salem State – Basketball