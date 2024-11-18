Men’s Basketball Recap, Nov. 16

Morgan State def. NJIT (America East) – 81-69

Bethune-Cookman (SWAC) def. SC State – 75-62

Delaware State def. Cheyney (PA) (Div. 3) – 93-51

NC Central def William & Mary (CAA) – 78-76

Norfolk State def. Hampton (CAA) – 67-58

BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 16, 2024) — The Morgan State Bears returned to Hill Field House on Saturday for a non-conference clash against the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). Despite facing a 7-point deficit at halftime, the Bears rallied in the second half to secure an 81-69 win, showcasing their resilience and strong team play.



Morgan started with an early lead, but NJIT quickly took control, capitalizing on efficient shooting to build a 14-point advantage. The Bears struggled to find their rhythm offensively in the first half, shooting just 39 percent from the field, while NJIT shot 45 percent.

The Bears’ bench provided valuable support, contributing 12 points, and they worked hard on the boards, pulling down 11 offensive rebounds. However, they only scored five second-chance points from those opportunities.

Bethune-Cookman (SWAC) def. SC State – 75-62

Delaware State def. Cheyney (PA) (Div. 3) – 93-51

DOVER, DE — Martaz Robinson totaled 11 rebounds and Alston Andrews added 10 more, and the Delaware State men’s basketball team knocked off the 93-51 at home Saturday.

The Hornets (2-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Robert Smith, who had 22 points and two steals. Muneer Newton tacked on 17 points, six rebounds and three steals and Robinson chipped in as well with a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Delaware State’s defense held to only 36.5 percent shooting from the field.

NC Central def William & Mary (CAA) – 78-76

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball team earned its first win of the season on the second day of the Rock Hill Classic defeating the College of William & Mary 78-76. Junior Po’Boigh King and senior Keishon Porter led the Eagles in scoring combining for 36 points.

NC Central (1-4) went back and forth most of the first half with several lead changes. With the game tied after the first media timeout, the William & Mary Tribe took the lead 22-15 with 9:09 remaining in the first half.

Two big threes from Porter and King brought the game within one. The Tribe held onto the lead until 22 seconds were left in the half.

Norfolk State def. Hampton (CAA) – 67-58

HAMPTON, Va. – Norfolk State bounced back gracefully on Saturday from its first loss of the season, earning a 67-58 road victory over Hampton in the Battle of the Bay.



Brian Moore Jr. led the Spartans in scoring for the fourth time this season, tallying 20 points on a 7-of-10 shooting night. Christian Ings added 16 points and seven assists, while former Spartan George Beale Jr. led Hampton with 12 points.



Fueled by a packed home environment, Hampton opened the game on a 6-0 run. The burst included two second chance baskets, as well as a trip to the free throw line by way of an intentional foul call.

