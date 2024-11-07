Men’s Basketball Recap, Nov. 6

High Point (Big South) def. Coppin State – 93-51

Mercyhurst (NEC) def. Morgan State – 78-73

Norfolk State def. Virginia-Lynchburg (NAIA/non-DI) – 104-60

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Coppin State’s men’s basketball team allowed High Point to shoot 56.4% from the field in a 93-51 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday night at Qubein Arena. The Eagles fell to 0-2 on the season as the Panthers opened their season ranked 9th in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll.



Inside the Numbers

Khali Horton led Coppin with 11 points, followed by Derrius Ward with nine while Ryan Archey and Peter Oduro added eight points apiece.

Jonathan Dunn chipped in with six points while adding a team-high five rebounds and three steals.

Cam Liggins recorded five points and Toby Nnadozie buried a three.

Coppin shot just 31.3% from the floor and 6-of-13 from the line, and were outrebounded, 43-30.

High Point had five players in double figures, led by Chase Johnston with 31 points on nine 3-pointers.

Mercyhurst (NEC) def. Morgan State – 78-73



BALTIMORE, Md. (November 6, 2024) — Wednesday evening, the Morgan State Bears faced off against Mercyhurst University in a gripping non-conference matchup. It was a closely contested showdown at Hill Field House that kept fans on the edge of their seats right until the final buzzer. The game concluded with a heartbreakingly close score of 78-73 in favor of Mercyhurst.

Norfolk State def. Virginia-Lynchburg (NAIA/non-DI) – 104-60



NORFOLK, Va. – Brian Moore Jr. posted a career-high 26 points in a clinical performance on Wednesday night, leading the Norfolk State men’s basketball team to a 104-59 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg at Echols Hall.



Moore made 9-of-10 shot attempts against the Dragons, going a perfect 6-of-6 from behind the arc. He became just the second player in program history to shoot 100 percent from behind the arc in a game on six or more attempts.



Norfolk State (2-0) hit 15 3-pointers on Wednesday, shooting 53.6 percent from behind the arc. The barrage marked the Spartans’ most 3-pointers in a game since making 15 against Delaware State on Jan. 30, 2021.

