Men’s Basketball Recap, Nov. 6
High Point (Big South) def. Coppin State – 93-51
Mercyhurst (NEC) def. Morgan State – 78-73
Norfolk State def. Virginia-Lynchburg (NAIA/non-DI) – 104-60
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Coppin State’s men’s basketball team allowed High Point to shoot 56.4% from the field in a 93-51 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday night at Qubein Arena. The Eagles fell to 0-2 on the season as the Panthers opened their season ranked 9th in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll.
Inside the Numbers
- Khali Horton led Coppin with 11 points, followed by Derrius Ward with nine while Ryan Archey and Peter Oduro added eight points apiece.
- Jonathan Dunn chipped in with six points while adding a team-high five rebounds and three steals.
- Cam Liggins recorded five points and Toby Nnadozie buried a three.
- Coppin shot just 31.3% from the floor and 6-of-13 from the line, and were outrebounded, 43-30.
- High Point had five players in double figures, led by Chase Johnston with 31 points on nine 3-pointers.
Mercyhurst (NEC) def. Morgan State – 78-73
BALTIMORE, Md. (November 6, 2024) — Wednesday evening, the Morgan State Bears faced off against Mercyhurst University in a gripping non-conference matchup. It was a closely contested showdown at Hill Field House that kept fans on the edge of their seats right until the final buzzer. The game concluded with a heartbreakingly close score of 78-73 in favor of Mercyhurst.
Norfolk State def. Virginia-Lynchburg (NAIA/non-DI) – 104-60
NORFOLK, Va. – Brian Moore Jr. posted a career-high 26 points in a clinical performance on Wednesday night, leading the Norfolk State men’s basketball team to a 104-59 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg at Echols Hall.
Moore made 9-of-10 shot attempts against the Dragons, going a perfect 6-of-6 from behind the arc. He became just the second player in program history to shoot 100 percent from behind the arc in a game on six or more attempts.
Norfolk State (2-0) hit 15 3-pointers on Wednesday, shooting 53.6 percent from behind the arc. The barrage marked the Spartans’ most 3-pointers in a game since making 15 against Delaware State on Jan. 30, 2021.