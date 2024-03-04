Men’s Basketball Roundup, March 2

South Carolina State 72, Morgan State 61

Howard 70, Maryland Eastern Shore 66

Delaware State 85, Norfolk State 71

North Carolina Central 83, Coppin State 58

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Bulldogs pulled off a 72-61 road win against the Bears in Baltimore, after sitting tied at the halftime break.

The teams sat tied at the halftime break with the score sitting at 40 points each. The Bulldogs came out in the second half on a 32-21 run pulling away for the win.

Raquan Brown and Michael Teal both tallied 12 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs to victory. Davion Everett bolstered the defense with seven rebounds.

Wynston Tabbs was the lone Bear to score in double figures posting 13 points in the game. Trent Edwards and Allen Udemadu combined for 13 rebounds with seven and six respectively.

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – An eight-point first half lead was enough to help the Bison secure a four-point victory over the Hawks of Maryland Eastern Shore 70-66.

The first half saw a little back and forth between the teams before Howard took an eight-point lead. The Hawks came back to tie the score at 66 all within the last minute but two late baskets by the Bison gave HU the edge needed to clinch the win.

Jordan Hairston led the Bison with 19 points in the win over the Hawks. Marcus Dockery and Bryce Harris both scored 16 points while Harris added 10 rebounded for a double-double. Dom Campbell rounded out the top scorers with 10 points.

Kelechi Okworogwo led Maryland Eastern Shore with 20 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Wilson and Dionte Johnson rounded out the top scorers with 16 and 14 points respectively.

DOVER, Del. – A break out 31-performance by rookie Deywilk Tavarez on senior night propelled the Hornets to victory over top seeded Norfolk State.

Delaware State nearly doubled Norfolk State’s points in the first half as the Hornets led 48-25 at the half. NSU responded with nearly 50 points in the second half putting 46 points on the board while holding DSU to 37, but the first half advantage was too much for the Spartans to overcome as the Hornets claimed the 85-71 win.

Freshman Deywilk Tavarez led the Hornets with a career-high 31 points and 10 assists for a double-double while shooting 8-of-11 from the field, 5-of-6 from three-point range, and 10-of-13 from the free throw line. Martaz Robinson and Jevin Muniz both recorded 16 points apiece while Cameron Stitt added 11 points to round out the top scorers.

Norfolk State was led by Allen Betrand with 15 points while Jamarii THomas was right on his heels with 14 points as the only two Spartans in double figures.

BALTIMORE, Md. – In the Battle of the Eagles, the North Carolina Central Eagles emerged victorious with an 83-58 win.

N.C. Central came out taking an early lead and holding on to a 38-24 advantage at the half. NCCU continued to roll in the second half scoring 45 points while only giving 34 points to Coppin State en route to the 83-58 win.

Five NCCU players scored in double digits led by Keishon Porter with 21 points. Josh Smith added 16 points while Fred Cleveland, Jr., recorded a double-double of 13 points and 15 assists. Devin Gordon and Emmanuel Izunabor rounded out the top scorers with 12 and 10 points respectively. Izunabor also recorded a double-double with 10 boards to go along with his 10 points.

Malik Battle led the CSU Eagles with 16 points with Justin Winson and Ryan Archey added 13 points apiece to round out the top scorers.