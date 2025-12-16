Mexico Agrees to Meet Water Treaty Obligations for Farmers

Washington, D.C. – Today, the United States and Mexico reached an understanding to meet the current water obligations of American farmers and ranchers and for Mexico to repay the water deficit in Texas as part of the 1944 Water Treaty. This agreement extends to the current cycle and the previous cycle’s water deficit.

“President Trump continues to put American farmers first and is finally holding our international partners accountable to their obligations and commitments. Once again, America is being treated fairly,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “Farmers across South Texas have been reeling from the uncertainty caused by the lack of water. Now they can expect the resources promised to them, thanks to President Trump’s leadership. I thank Mexico for their willingness to abide by the treaty and return to good standing with their past obligations. Mexico has delivered more water in the last year than in the previous four years combined. Although this is a step in the right direction, President Trump has been very clear: if Mexico continues to violate its commitments, the United States reserves the right and will impose 5% tariffs on Mexican products.”

“President Trump’s direct involvement and forceful leadership has once again led to tangible positive results for the American people—this time, the people of Texas, who for years have been deprived of their fair share of water under a treaty with Mexico,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. “It has been a pleasure to work closely with Secretary Rollins and her team at the Department of Agriculture to obtain this important win, and together we will continue to engage with our neighbors in Mexico to make sure that the United States obtains the water due under the treaty.”

With today’s understanding, Mexico has agreed to release 202,000-acre feet of water to the United States with deliveries expected to begin the week of December 15, 2025. Timely repayment of the outstanding deficit from the previous water cycle is understood by Mexico. The United States and Mexico are in negotiations to finalize a plan by the end of January 2026.

As Mexico ramps up its water delivery, USDA stands ready to work with Congress, interagency partners, and farmers to ensure Texas producers receive certainty as they plan for the upcoming crop season. We also stand ready to provide better predictability for producers as they navigate challenges and make decisions during periods of water variability.

Under the 1944 Water Treaty, Mexico is obligated to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet over five years to the United States from the Rio Grande River. The United States in turn delivers 1.5 million acre-feet of water to Mexico from the Colorado River. Mexico’s persistent shortfalls in deliveries have led to severe water shortages for Rio Grande Valley farmers and ranchers, devastating crops, costing jobs and threatening the local economy.

Mexico-US Joint Communiqué on Water Distribution

1. Mexico and the United States have reached an understanding on water management for the current cycle and the previous cycle’s water deficit under the 1944 Water Treaty.

2. Both countries acknowledge the critical importance of water sharing obligations under the 1944 Treaty and their impact on our citizens, and reaffirm the need to increase engagement to improve timely management of water.

3. Mexico intends to release 202,000 acre-feet of water to the United States with deliveries expected to commence the week of December 15, 2025.

4. A series of actions to meet the treaty obligations have been reviewed, including timely repayment of the outstanding deficit from the previous water cycle, in accordance to the 1944 Water Treaty. The two governments are in negotiations and intend to finalize the plan by January 31, 2026.

5. Both countries concur on the importance of continuing to work cooperatively within the framework of the 1944 Water Treaty and the CILA/IBWC. In the event of noncompliance, each country can act sovereignly, in accordance to its national interests, subject to its international treaty obligations.

