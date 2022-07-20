Michael Badejo signed with the Arkansas Attack

By: Kurtis Alston

Michael Badejo, Texas Southern Defensive End, is the seventh HBCU player to be signed to the Arkansas Attack professional football team.



Badejo started his collegiate career playing for Southern Methodist University, where he played for two seasons. In 23 games, he tallied up 16 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sacks. After his sophomore season, he transferred to Texas Southern University, where in one season there, he more than doubled his tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks. In one season, he racked up 44 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, and forced fumbles.



In his senior year at Texas Southern, Badejo recorded excellent numbers including 28 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He was named to the ALL-SWAC second team in the 2021 season. Before signing with the MLFB, Badejo received interest from multiple NFL teams like the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, and Seattle Seahawks.



Even though Badejo is signed with the Arkansas Attack, he will still participate in the XFL HBCU Showcase.

