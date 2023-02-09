Michael Strahan receives the first sports entertainment star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

By: HRM Staff

History has been made for Super Bowl champion, NFL Hall of Famer, two-time Emmy winner, and Peabody Award-winning journalist, Michael Strahan. The alumnus of Texas Southern University graduated in 1993 before kick starting his success in the National Football League. The Hollywood Walk of Fame will grant Strahan the 2,744th star lying at 6918 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Line Store. It is the first to be dedicated in the Sports Entertainment category.

Being a household name, Strahan has taken various industries by storm. In the 2007 Super Bowl, Strahan led the New York Giants to victory over the previously unbeaten New England Patriots. He had what is deemed as one of the best defensive seasons ever in 2001, breaking the record for the most sacks in a single season in the NFL by 22.5, which has stood for decades. First New York Giant to receive the honor since Lawrence Taylor, the head coach of the New York Giants was named the NFL’s 2001 Player of the Year by Sports Illustrated and the 2001 Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

Strahan is a man of many talents and great success. In addition to hosting the top-rated primetime game show favorite “$100,000 Pyramid” on ABC, Michael Strahan currently co-hosts ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He received the New York State Broadcasters Association’s Broadcaster of the Year award in 2022. The American Football podcast from A+E Networks, SMAC Entertainment, and Misher Films, is produced and hosted by Strahan. He is an analyst for “Fox NFL Sunday” during the NFL football season. In the blockbuster movies Charlie’s Angels and Magic Mike XXL, Strahan has made notable cameos. Furthermore, he provided the voice for the animated movie Ice Age: Collision Course.