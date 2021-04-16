Michael Surveying & Mapping P.C.

Paul Michael, Jr. opened his professional land survey firm in 2001 and is celebrating 20 years in business this year. Michael Surveying & Mapping (MS&M) is one of a small number of land survey only firms in Hampton Roads that offers a vast array of services through the use of some of the latest technologically advanced survey equipment.

MS&M staff is comprised of licensed drone pilots who perform various types of land surveys such as topographic, utility, right-of-way, hydrographic, and underground utility. The firm was the first land-only surveying firm to offer its customers four quality levels of Underground Utility Designation (Quality A – D) and has a broad customer base that includes developers, individuals, municipalities, law firms, engineers, federal and state governments, and architects.

A native of Florida, Michael, along with the help of his son Blake and other employees, looks forward to growing his business by continuing to invest in the best technology in support of their motto of having “large company capabilities but small business flexibility.”

Michael Surveying & Mapping is located at 41 Old Oyster Point Road #B and can be found online at www.msmva.com.