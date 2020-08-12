Michelle Obama Featured in New When We All Vote PSA Encouraging Safe & Fair Voting, Including Vote-By-Mail & Early Voting

(Washington, DC): Today, less than 90 days until the General Election, When We All Vote Co-Chair Michelle Obama released a video message encouraging Americans to spread the word about safe and fair voting, including vote-by-mail and early in-person voting. As the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s critical that voters don’t have to choose between their health and safety and exercising their right to vote. To provide voters with the information they need to safely cast their ballots and combat voter suppression, When We All Vote launched the Voter Resources Hub and Know Your Rights page on Thursday August 6th, the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act. The Resources Hub provides new tools for eligible voters to check their status, request their mail-in ballots, locate th eir polling places and prepare to vote by viewing their ballot and researching candidates, referendums and ballot initiatives before Election Day.

In the video message, Mrs. Obama emphasizes that fair and safe voting is more important than ever. She also encourages viewers to cast their ballots, ensure their communities are ready to vote-by-mail or vote early and know their voting rights In April, When We All Vote announced its support for three voting principles: expanded access to vote-by-mail, in-person early voting and online voter registration, and will continue to work to ensure everyone can participate in every election.

A full transcript of the video is included below.

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Hi, everyone.

I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all that you’re doing to help everyone in this country make their voices heard in this year’s election, and in every election.

Your work has never been more important.

From the ongoing pandemic, to the passion and protest we’ve seen for racial and social justice, it’s clear that we’re in the middle of a big moment in this country, and that means we need leadership that honestly reflects who we are and what we stand for.

Our job between now and November is to make sure everyone we know understands that the power to make change rests on our ability to cast a vote.

Fair and safe voting is gonna be more important than ever this year, and that’s why When We All Vote is fighting to expand vote-by-mail, in person early voting and online voter registration.

Now, I’m gonna be honest, we’re really going to need your help to make these efforts a success.

Luckily, the first step is an easy one.

Just spread the word. Make sure your friends, families and communities are registered, know their rights and are fully prepared to vote-by-mail this year, or vote early in person.

So, go to whenweallvote.org to find out more and get yourselves, your families and your friends ready to make their voices heard.

Let’s get more folks across the country, trained with the tools, the resources and the information they’ll need to vote, because this election couldn’t be more important.





ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that brings together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election. Launched by Michelle Obama, the organization is committed to closing the race and age voting gap and empowering all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing digital organizing strategies, with the ultimate goal of changing the culture around voting.



Michelle Obama is joined in this effort by fellow Co-Chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson.



In the leadup to the 2018 Midterm Elections, When We All Vote organized over 2,500 local voter registration events across the country, engaged 200 million Americans online about the significance of voting, and texted nearly four million voters the resources to register and get out to vote.



In 2020, When We All Vote is helping to lead in voter education, registration and volunteer engagement. In response to COVID-19, When We All Vote is leading the fight for fair and safe elections by supporting the expansion of access to vote-by-mail, early in-person voting and online voter registration so every American can make their voices heard on Election Day.