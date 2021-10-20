Middle School Students Invited to STEM Event on November 6

The Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center has joined approximately 500 sites across the country to celebrate the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next great space science observatory. To commemorate the occasion, the community is invited to a free STEM exploration event on November 6 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brooks Crossing (550 30th Street, Newport News 23607). The event, which is geared to middle school students and their families, is intended to excite young people about STEM through engaging activities and sessions. Participants can meet guest speakers and subject matter experts in STEM while learning about STEM careers and participating in hands-on activities with a wide range of STEM-related exhibitors. Confirmed exhibitors include NASA, the National Institute of Aerospace, the Virginia Living Museum, the Virginia Aquarium, The Mariners’ Museum, Virginia Space Grant Consortium, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) and more. To register your company as an exhibitor or vendor, visit the Partner sign-up. While at the event, guests can also explore the Center’s Innovation Lab and test cutting-edge equipment, including virtual reality resources, 3D printers, laser and vinyl cutters, woodcutters and a recording studio. Food trucks will also be on-site. The event is free and registration is not required. Students must be accompanied by an adult. Masks and social distancing are required inside the facility and are strongly encouraged outside. For more information or to register as an exhibitor, visit the STEM Exploration Community Event website.