Midtown Norfolk Future Area Plan

By: City of Norfolk

Community Engagement and Celebration

NORFOLK, VA – This Saturday, March 26, the City of Norfolk, UDA and Work Program Architects invites the community to join in the celebration as they embark on the final stage of the Midtown Norfolk future area planning process.

The community spent five months engaging with designers to imagine the future of the area bounded by the Virginia Zoo, Church Street, Granby Street, and the train tracks between 22nd and 23rd Streets. During Saturday’s community engagement and celebration event, residents and businesses are encouraged to join in the discussion for the future of Midtown Norfolk.

Saturday, March 26

Noon – 4:00 p.m.

Maker’s Craft Brewery, 735 E. 23rd Street

To learn more, visit the project webpage.