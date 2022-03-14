Midtown Norfolk Vision Plan

By: City of Norfolk

Midtown Norfolk is the area of land between the Virginia Zoo, Church Street, Granby Street, and the train tracks between 22nd and 23rd streets. Over the years, the City of Norfolk has acquired several parcels in this area. We need your input on the future of this area and what you’d like to see!

The Midtown Norfolk Charrette is a three-part, six-month collaborative design process that began in December of 2021. The project has three phases: 1) Listening, 2)Testing Ideas, and 3) Deciding. The Listening Phase began with outreach to the surrounding neighborhood civic leagues, business associations, business and property owners, and residents. Their ideas were used to create a list of desired amenities, uses, and connections in the project area. The project is currently in the second phase – Testing Ideas. With your help, we will Decide on a Master Plan that will be used by the City of Norfolk to guide future development in Midtown.

Please join us for a Community Input Session and Celebration:

When: March 26th from 12:00pm-4:00pm

Where: Maker’s Craft Brewery (in Midtown Norfolk!)

Please refer to this page for meeting recordings, updates to the plan and presentations at this webpage.