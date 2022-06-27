MIKE PENCE STATEMENT ON KENNEDY V. BREMERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

By: Advancing American Freedom Press

Advancing American Freedom founder and former Vice President Mike Pence issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s opinion in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District:

“Americans of faith do not turn their devotion off and on like a light switch, and we must reject any attempt by the government to control private religious expression—especially those who call on their faith when answering the call to participate in public service,” said AAF founder Mike Pence. “We are pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision today that agrees with Advancing American Freedom’s position and we will continue to stand up to unconstitutional restrictions on personal religious freedom and the free exercise of religion that are the lifeblood of our Republic.”

BACKGROUND: In October 2021, Advancing American Freedom filed an amicus brief in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. Read the amicus brief HERE.