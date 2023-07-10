Military Tribute Beer Company to Establish Headquarters and First Brewing Facility in Virginia

Armed Forces Brewing Company to locate in former O’Connor Brewing facility in the City of Norfolk, creating 47 new jobs

By: The Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Armed Forces Brewing Company, a military tribute beer company, will establish its headquarters and first brewing facility in the former O’Connor Brewing Company location in the City of Norfolk to expand national and global distribution. Virginia successfully competed with Florida and Maryland for the project, which will create 47 new jobs.

“We are proud to welcome Armed Forces Brewing Company’s headquarters and first brewing facility to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Armed Forces recognizes that Virginia’s strategic location, business-friendly climate, and strong military and veteran presence in Hampton Roads will lead to success at its new home in the City of Norfolk, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

“Winning this project again demonstrates that Virginia’s logistics infrastructure and proximity to customers and suppliers are competitive advantages for companies in the food and beverage processing industry, the Commonwealth’s second-largest manufacturing sector,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Hampton Roads is known around the world for its distinguished military presence, and we are confident Norfolk will provide the talent Armed Forces Brewing Company is seeking.”

“We are excited to open our flagship brewery and taproom in Norfolk, a great American city with a large population of veterans, active-duty military, and their families,” said Armed Forces Brewing Company CEO Alan Beal. “Virginia is one of the best states to open a brewing business in. Governor Youngkin called me and encouraged our team to take a close look at what Virginia has to offer, and we did. This is now our home base, and we’re committed to employing veterans and playing a vital part of the patriotic community in Norfolk.”

“We welcome Armed Forces Brewing to Norfolk as they work to bring investors and grow their brand and distribution efforts. We are proud to support those who support our veterans and the community as a whole,” said Delegate Jackie Hope Glass.

Armed Forces Brewing Company is a military tribute beer company that pays homage to the American military—both active duty and veterans. Built by an experienced team that combines an award-winning brewmaster, successful veterans of the restaurant and hospitality industry, and military veterans, including one of the most famous U.S. Navy SEALs in the world, Armed Forces Brewing Company is currently available in stores in eight states and in 36 states by online mail ordering and shipping. The company plans to mass scale over time, and its beer is already approved for distribution into Military Exchange stores, Walmart, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Fresh Market, H-E-B stores in Texas, and will launch into Sam’s Clubs in Fall 2023.

Armed Forces Brewing Company plans to employ at least 70% of its workforce company-wide from America’s talented pool of military veterans.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support Armed Forces Brewing Company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.



