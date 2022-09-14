Mini-Grant Recipients Announced Under City-Backed Anti-Violence Campaign

By: City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA – The Norfolk Police Foundation announces its first round of grant fund recipients under a new program supporting organizations working to deter violence within the community. Ten local groups were chosen from more than 40 applicants to receive portions of $100,000 in federal funds provided through the City of Norfolk. This Mini-Grant program promotes recovery, healing, recreation and community-building in areas affected by criminal activity.

Organizations receiving Mini-Grants, shown below, provide many services and activities including educational presentations; communitywide social gatherings; sporting events; school and camp materials; offsite enrichment activities for youth groups; plus opportunities to set up booths encouraging positive interactions among stakeholders.

The City is working with the Newark Community Street Team (NCST) to design and implement a comprehensive community violence intervention program. One of NCST’s near-term recommendations was the creation of a Mini-Grant program. The City is providing $200,000 in funding obtained through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and the Norfolk Police Foundation – a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the police department – is tasked with identifying qualified applicants, distributing and administering Mini-Grant program funds.

A second round of Mini-Grants will be awarded to eligible incorporated entities and organized community groups, including charities, civic leagues and violence intervention advocacy groups.

The deadline to apply for the fall round of Mini-Grants is September 16.

Those interested should visit: www.norfolkpolicefoundation.org/norfolk-summer-fall-mini-grants/ to obtain details on grant eligibility, selection criteria and post-award reporting requirements.