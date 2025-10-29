Minority Business Council Hosts Annual Building Success Conference

Free event provides opportunity to network with City departments, other government entities, contractors and more.

Are you interested in doing business with local municipalities and state and federal agencies but don’t know where to start? Looking for an opportunity to expand your company network?

Business owners, procurement professionals, entrepreneurs and more are invited to attend the Virginia Beach Minority Business Council’s annual Conference and Expo, 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The event is designed to ignite inspiration and provide education and one-on-one interactions with Hampton Roads resource partners.

This year’s theme, “Building Success: One Block at a Time,” focuses on creating connections and opportunities to strengthen business foundations.

The event will feature keynote speaker Anthony Williams, founder and CEO of The Black Diamond Group. He is a dynamic leader and storyteller, widely recognized for his insight into generational wealth — exploring its historical roots, economic principles and social impact. Before founding The Black Diamond Group, Williams served as president and CEO of a regional National Minority Supplier Development Council, driving minority business growth and fostering corporate partnerships across Missouri and Kansas.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with a variety of exhibitors to gain connections, including:

City of Virginia Beach department representatives

Local, state and federal government entities

Financial institutions

Colleges and universities

Local prime contractors

Design firms

The 2025 MBC Conference and Expo is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Register online at VirginiaBeach.gov/MBC.