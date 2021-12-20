Minority Students Encouraged to Apply for Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholarship

Dominion Energy is awarding $500,000 in scholarships to 60 students in 2022 through the company’s Educational Equity Scholarship Program. The program supports underrepresented minority students who reside in the company’s service area by providing funding for expenses related to undergraduate higher education. The goal of the program is to help reduce the financial hurdle many underrepresented students face, thus allowing scholarship recipients greater access to post-secondary education and additional opportunities to propel their futures. This is the second year of the six-year, $10 million initiative.

﻿To be eligible, students must:self-identify as Black or African American; Hispanic or Latino; American Indian or Alaska Native; Asian; or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander;be high school seniors or graduates, or current college undergraduates residing in Connecticut, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Idaho, Wyoming or Utah, with plans to enroll full time at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year; andhave a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent).

In all, 60 scholarships totaling $500,000 will be awarded in 2022. Of those, 20 scholarships of $5,000 each will be made available for students enrolled in two-year schools, while 40 scholarships of $10,000 each will be awarded to students enrolled in four-year schools. Scholarship recipients will be able to renew scholarships as they progress in school, provided they meet certain criteria, such as GPA requirements and residence in an eligible state.

The scholarship application period is open through January 25, 2022. Students can learn more and apply at DominionEnergy.com/EquityScholarships. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a nonprofit specializing in managing scholarship and tuition assistance programs. Scholarship America will support Dominion Energy in the selection of finalists.