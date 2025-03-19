City of Raleigh Announces Bid Opportunities

Sealed Bids will be received until 2:00PM, April 17, 2025, at One Exchange Plaza, 6th Floor, Conference Room 1, Raleigh, NC 27601 at which time and place bids will be publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of the Upper Pigeon House Interceptor Replacement Phase 2 project.

After Bids are opened, the Owner shall evaluate them in accordance with the methods and criteria set forth in the Bid Proposal Form. The Owner/City Council reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all Bids. Unless all Bids are rejected, Award will be made to the lowest responsible and responsive Bidder, taking into consideration quality, performance and the time specified in the Bid Form for the performance of the Contract.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 9:00 AM, March 26, 2025 at One Exchange Plaza, 6th Floor, Conference Room 1, Raleigh, NC 27601.

The Project consists generally of the following major items:

Installation of approximately ten sanitary sewer crossings via trenchless methods in between Wake Forest Road and the Wade Ave Exit Ramp along Capital Blvd service roads. The casings to be installed range from 24-inches to 60-inches in diameter.

Installation of approximately 8,000 LF of gravity sanitary sewer ranging from 8-inch to 42- inch via open-cut in and sanitary sewer manholes between Wake Forest Road and the Wade Ave Exit Ramp along Capital Blvd service roads.

Approximately 10,000 LF of gravity sanitary sewer to be abandoned by flowable fill ranging from 8-inch to 42-inch in between Wake Forest Road and the Wade Ave Exit Ramp along Capital Blvd service roads and along Capital Blvd.Bidding Documents may be examined at Engineer’s office and at: ConstructConnect, online; McGraw Hill Dodge Company, online; Construction Journal, online; and NC Institute of Minority Economic Development (a.k.a. The Institute), online.Complete Bidding Documents may be obtained by registering at the office of the Engineer. Electronic documents will be provided no cost. If desired, hard copies may be obtained upon providing a $400 non-refundable fee for each set of documents, which includes all contracts.

City of Raleigh 00100-1 Advertisement for Bids

With each request for Bidding Documents supply the following information: Company name, contact person, street address, phone number, and email address for Bidding point of contact; N. C. contractor’s license with limitation and classification; indicate if the firm will be a Prime bidder, Supplier or Sub-Contractor.

Bidders will be required to show evidence that they are licensed to perform the work in the Bidding Documents as required by North Carolina General Statute, Chapter 87 and the Instruction to Bidders.

Bid Security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Bid must accompany each Bid and shall be subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

Pursuant to General Statutes of North Carolina Sections 143-128.2 and 143-131, and in accordance with City policy, the City of Raleigh encourages and provides equal opportunity for certified Minority and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) businesses to participate in all aspects of the City’s contracting and procurement programs to include Professional Services; Goods and Other Services; and Construction. The prime contractor will be required to identify participation of MWBE businesses in their Bid, and how that participation will be achieved.

Furthermore, the City’s goal is to contract or sub-contract fifteen percent (15%) of the contract amount to certified MWBEs on construction projects over $300,000, or with contracts that include $100,000 or more in state funding.

City of Raleigh Janet Cowell, Mayor

https://evp.nc.gov/solicitations/details/?id=2fdc105a-db00-f011-bae2-001dd8084fd9



