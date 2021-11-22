Modified Hours at the Newport News Community Vaccination Clinic This Week

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia Department of Health’s Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) in Newport News will have modified hours this week. The CVC is open this Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the last shots given at 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with last shots given at 5:30 p.m. The CVC will be closed this Thursday through Saturday and will reopen on Monday, November 29 at 8 a.m. Parents and guardians can bring their children ages 5 to 18 to the CVC for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Those over 18 can also come to the CVC for their first, second and third shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, single Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as all three booster. Walk-ins are accepted for all ages and vaccines. To avoid a possible wait, visit the Newport News CVC website to schedule an appointment or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages. For a list of other locations offering free COVID vaccines and boosters, please visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov.