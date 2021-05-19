Modular Housing Manufacturer to Create 220 New Jobs in Newport News

indieDwell, an industry leader in the steel modular housing manufacturing sector, will invest over $2 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing facility in Newport News. The new facility and related administrative offices will occupy a portion of 520 21st Street. Virginia successfully competed with other states for the project, which will create 220 jobs when fully operational. The Newport News indieDwell manufacturing facility is expected to produce at least 300 new homeownership and rental units per year. “We selected Newport News for our expansion after considering a number of locational advantages,” said Pete Gombert, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of indieDwell. “Our Newport News facility is strategically located in the Mid-Atlantic region with access to the interstate highway system, and, most importantly, a strong workforce. Workforce development is one of indieDwell’s guiding principles, and our sincere desire to work with the Southeast Community neighborhood to create new jobs and construction trade training was a driving force behind our decision to select Newport News.” Founded in 2018, indieDwell’s mission is to manufacture healthy, durable, energy efficient and sustainable modular homes at an affordable price. The company currently has manufacturing facilities in Caldwell, Idaho and Pueblo, Colorado, and is actively expanding to other states. indieDwell is committed to paying a living wage with benefits, as well as profit sharing and ownership for all employees. “This new facility will provide meaningful work and training to help citizens embark upon new careers in construction and the trades,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS. “We look forward to helping indiDwell manufacture quality products that help people experience the pride of homeownership.” For more information on indiDwell, visit www.indiedwell.com.