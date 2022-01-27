More Winter Weather Heading Our Way

Snow lovers are getting another winter blast this weekend (there are only 52 days until spring for those dreaming of warmer weather). The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Wakefield Office is calling for a strong winter storm to begin to affect Hampton Roads Friday evening, lasting throughout the day on Saturday. Heavy snow is possible, with the potential for over 6 inches of snow and a possibility of up to 12 inches depending on the track and speed of the storm as it moves over our area. Gale force winds are expected to begin after midnight Friday night and will end early Saturday night. The NWS released the following list of threats to our region:



Significant disruptions to travel are possible, especially for the Virginia and Maryland Eastern Shore and along the southern and western shores of the Chesapeake Bay, where as much as 6-12″ of snow accumulation is possible.

Heavy snow combined with high winds (gusts to 40 to 50 mph) may result in blowing and drifting snow, mainly near the coast.

Minor to locally moderate coastal flooding along portions of the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean coastlines is expected.

Accumulating snow begins late Friday evening into Friday night, so prepare now!

Continue to stay up-to-date on your local forecast as details develop.

Stay off the roads, if possible, during the storms. If travel is essential, please visit 511virginia.org for road conditions BEFORE traveling.

Charge your devices in case of power outages.

Have flashlights and extra batteries on hand.

Stock your pantry with extra food and water.

Prevent frozen pipes by opening cabinet doors to circulate warmer air around plumbing and letting cold water drip from the faucet at a trickle.

Check that your Carbon Monoxide detectors are working and have a battery backup.

For great reminders and answers to frequently asked questions, check out the Newport News Department of Emergency Management’s Winter Weather Talk with NWS Meteorologist Jeff Orrock.