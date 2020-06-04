Mosquito Fogging/ Lane Closures

Mosquito Truck Fogging Scheduled for This Evening

The Mosquito Control Division announces the Truck Fogging Schedule for this evening, June 3rd, weather permitting. Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

Route 6 includes – Cavalier Manor, Crystal Lake

Route 7 includes – Truxtun, Highland Biltmore, Bide-A-Wee, Loxley Place, Fairview Heights, Cradock

For more information or for any updates to the Truck Fogging Schedule, please call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 393-8666.



TIP and TOSS- Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your property and neighborhood. TIP the water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc.…and TOSS trash and debris that can collect water.

Portsmouth Lane Closure Announcements

The Department of Engineering announces the following scheduled road and lane closures. For more information, please call 393-8592.

High Street Lane Closure at the Churchland Bridge

The left lane of High Street at the Churchland Bridge will be closed on Thursday, June 4th, Friday, June 5th, and Monday, June 8th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. This left lane in the eastbound/southbound direction will be closed during survey work.

Airline Boulevard Paving Work

The milling work as part of the paving project on Airline Boulevard, between Kings Gate and Portsmouth Boulevard, is expected to be completed by Thursday, June 4th. The next step is the actual paving and it is scheduled to be conducted in the evening/overnight hours from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning, on Sunday, June 7th, until Wednesday, June 10th, weather permitting.

Dunkin Street Closure — extended until June 4th

Dunkin Street between Bourbon Street and John Bean Street is currently closed and the closure will be extended until Thursday, June 4th, at 5 p.m. This is a 24-hour closure and a detour is in place during water and sewer service work.

Rotating Lane Closures — extended until June 8th

The right lanes and turn lanes will be closed, one at a time, at the following intersections on Thursday, June 4th, and Friday, June 5th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.; Saturday, June 6th, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.; and Monday, June 8th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

• Towne Point Road at Bickford Parkway/Dunkirk Street

• Effingham and Lincoln Streets

• Victory Boulevard at Portsmouth Boulevard

Each closure will last approximately four hours, during soil test borings work.

Burtons Point Road Closure

Burtons Point Road, south of Elm Avenue, will be closed from Thursday, June 4th, until Tuesday, June 9th, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. Flaggers will direct traffic during work for the EPA.