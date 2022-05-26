Mosquito Fogging Today | NWS Friday Severe Weather Alert | Monday’s Trash Rescheduled

By: City of Portsmouth

The Mosquito Control Division announces the Truck Fogging Schedule for this evening, Thursday, May 26th, wind and weather permitting. Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

Route 1 includes – Churchland West, Peachtree, Long Point, Bishops Green, Hidden Cove, Southampton, River Shores, Merrifields, Edgefield, Brandon Square, Windmill Shores

For more information or for any updates to the Truck Fogging Schedule, please call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at (757) 393-8666.

TIP and TOSS– Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your property and neighborhood. TIP the water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc.…and TOSS trash and debris that can collect water.

National Weather Service Wakefield has issued a Severe Weather Alert for our area for Friday, May 27th, due to the risk of severe storms in the afternoon and evening which could include damaging winds and hail. Please stay informed as this is the current forecast and for more information and updates tune to the local news media, your weather radio, and go to Wakefield NWS.

Detailed Forecast

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.



