Mosquito Truck Fogging| Main Library Event| Rivers Casino Newsletter| Olde Towne Antique and Flea Market

The Mosquito Control Division announces that Truck Fogging is scheduled for this evening, Tuesday, September 28th, wind and weather permitting, for Route 1 listed below. Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

Route 1 includes – Churchland West, Peachtree, Long Point, Bishops Green, Hidden Cove, Southampton, River Shores, Merrifields, Edgefield, Brandon Square, Windmill Shores

For more information or for any updates to the Truck Fogging Schedule, please call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 393-8666.

TIP and TOSS– Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your property and neighborhood. TIPthe water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc. and TOSS trash and debris that can collect water.

Jewelry Making is Back at Main Library!

Portsmouth Public Library invites you to Main Library to learn how to make various pieces of jewelry using a variety of techniques.

Reservations are required. Please call 393-8501 to reserve your space for the class on Saturday, October 2nd, at 10:15 a.m. Also, see the flyer for additional dates in 2021 and remember to call to make your reservation.

