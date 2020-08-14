Mosquito Truck Fogging of Route 1 This Evening

The Mosquito Control Division will conduct Truck Fogging this evening Friday, August 14th, wind and weather permitting. Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

Route 1 includes – Churchland West, Peachtree, Long Point, Bishops Green, Hidden Cove, Southampton, River Shores, Merrifields, Edgefield, Brandon Square, Windmill Shores

For any updates to the Truck Fogging Schedule, please call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 393-8666.

TIP and TOSS– Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your property and neighborhood. TIP the water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc.…and TOSS trash and debris that can collect water.