Mosquito Truck Fogging Scheduled for August 20

The Mosquito Control Division announces the Truck Fogging Schedule for this evening, August 20, wind and weather permitting. Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

Route 1 includes – Churchland West, Peachtree, Long Point, Bishops Green, Hidden Cove, Southampton, River Shores, Merrifields, Edgefield, Brandon Square, Windmill Shores Also, the remaining neighborhoods within Routes 3, 8 and 9 that were not completed this week will be sprayed this evening:

Route 3 – Hatton Point Estates

Route 8 – Oregon Acres and Kingman Heights

Route 9 – Prentis Park, Prentis Place and Brighton

For more information or for any updates to the Truck Fogging Schedule, please call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at (757) 393-8666.

TIP and TOSS – Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your property and neighborhood. TIP the water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc.…and TOSS trash and debris that can collect water.