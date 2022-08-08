Mosquito Truck Fogging Scheduled For Route 2 and Route 3 This Evening, August 8th

By: City of Portsmouth

The Mosquito Control Division announces that Truck Fogging is scheduled for Route 2 and Route 3 this evening, Monday, August 8th, wind and weather permitting.

Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

Route 2 includes – Laurel Park, Ebony Heights, Edgewood Park, Siesta Gardens, Belvedere, Pinecroft, Westmoreland, Sweetbriar, Sterling Point

Route 3 includes – Castle Heights, Hunters Point, River Point, Hatton Point, Westwood, Carney Farm, Pinehurst, Green Acres

Aerial Mosquito Spraying Over Craney Island

Scheduled for This Evening, August 8th

The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the City of Portsmouth, will conduct aerial mosquito spraying on Monday, August 8th, over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth. If weather conditions do not allow mosquito spraying on August 8th, then Tuesday, August 9th, will be the scheduled make-up date for mosquito spraying.

A contractor will commence the aerial spraying at dusk, between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in areas north of state Route 164, weather permitting. Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

For more information or for any updates on the mosquito truck fogging or aerial spraying, please call (757) 393-8666.

TIP and TOSS– Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your property and neighborhood. TIP the water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc.…and TOSS trash and debris that can collect water.







