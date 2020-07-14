Mosquito Truck Fogging Scheduled for This Evening

The Mosquito Control Division announces the Truck Fogging Schedule for this evening, Tuesday, July 14th, wind and weather permitting.

Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

Routes 4 and 5 include – Park Manor, Mayflower Park, Elizabeth Manor, Hodges Ferry, Manor View, City Park, Simonsdale, Hodges Manor, Collinswood, Hattonsville

Route 6 includes – Cavalier Manor, Crystal Lake

Route 7 includes – Truxtun, Highland Biltmore, Bide-A-Wee, Loxley Place, Fairview Heights, Cradock

For more information or for any updates to the Truck Fogging schedule, please call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 393-8666.

TIP and TOSS– Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your property and neighborhood. TIP the water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc.…and TOSS trash and debris that can collect water.