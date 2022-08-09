Administration Events Featured Helpful Hints Local 

Mosquito Truck Fogging Scheduled For This Evening, August 9th For Route 1, Route 2, and Route 3

By: City of Portsmouth

The Mosquito Control Division announces that Truck Fogging is scheduled for Route 1, Route 2, and Route 3 this evening, Tuesday, August 9th, wind and weather permitting. 

Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

Route 1 includes – Churchland West, Peachtree, Long Point, Bishops Green, Hidden Cove, Southampton, River Shores, Merrifields, Edgefield, Brandon Square, Windmill Shores

Route 2 includes – Laurel Park, Ebony Heights, Edgewood Park, Siesta Gardens, Belvedere, Pinecroft, Westmoreland, Sweetbriar, Sterling Point

Route 3 includes – Castle Heights, Hunters Point, River Point, Hatton Point, Westwood, Carney Farm, Pinehurst, Green Acres

For more information or for any updates on the mosquito truck fogging, please call (757) 393-8666.

TIP and TOSS  Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your property and neighborhood.  TIP the water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc.…and TOSS trash and debris that can collect water.

