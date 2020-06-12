Mosquito Truck Fogging Scheduled for This Evening, June 12th

The Mosquito Control Division announces the Truck Fogging Schedule for this evening, Friday, June 12th, weather permitting. Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

Mosquito Control will be spraying for adult mosquitoes along a portion of Area 1, and in Areas 4, 5, and 8 this evening which include the following neighborhoods:

A Portion of Route 1 – Southampton, River Shores, Edgefield East, Edgefield Apartments, Brandon Square, Windmill Shores

Routes 4 and 5 include – Park Manor, Mayflower Park, Elizabeth Manor, Hodges Ferry, Manor View, City Park, Simonsdale, Hodges Manor, Collinswood, Hattonsville

Route 8 includes – Port Norfolk, Mt Hermon, Lyn Shores, Merrimac Pt., Lake Shores, River Park, Glenshellah, Waterview, Westhaven

For more information or for any updates to the Truck Fogging Schedule, please call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 393-8666.



TIP and TOSS- Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your property and neighborhood. TIP the water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc.and TOSS trash and debris that can collect water.

Elm Avenue Lane Closure — extended

The Department of Engineering announces that the Elm Avenue, southbound, from Wilcox Avenue to Lindsay Avenue, closure will be extended until Tuesday, June 30th. This daily closure is between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during Columbia Gas installation work.

For more information, please call 393-8592.