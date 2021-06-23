Mosquito Truck Fogging Scheduled for This Evening, June 23rd

The Mosquito Control Division announces that Truck Fogging is scheduled for this evening, Wednesday, June 23rd, wind and weather permitting, for the routes listed below. Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

Routes 4 and 5 include – Park Manor, Mayflower Park, Elizabeth Manor, Hodges Ferry, Manor View, City Park, Simonsdale, Hodges Manor, Collinswood, Hattonsville

Route 6 includes – Cavalier Manor, Crystal Lake

Route 7 includes – Truxtun, Highland Biltmore, Bide-A-Wee, Loxley Place, Fairview Heights, Cradock

For more information or for any updates to the Truck Fogging Schedule, please call the Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline at 393-8666.

TIP and TOSS– Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your property and neighborhood. TIPthe water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc.… and TOSS trash and debris that can collect water.

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering has announced the following lane closures from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during soil borings work related to the casino project —

Thursday, June 24th:

– McLean Street lane closure between the Tidewater Community College Campus and Cavalier Boulevard. Flaggers will direct traffic.

– The right lane of Freedom Avenue westbound between Campus Drive and Victory Boulevard

Friday, June 25th:

– The right lane of Victory Boulevard between Freedom Avenue and Cavalier Boulevard

For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.



