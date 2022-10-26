Mosquito Truck Fogging Scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th

The Mosquito Control Division announces that Truck Fogging is scheduled for this evening, Wednesday, October 26th, wind and weather permitting, in several neighborhoods within Route 1. Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

The following neighborhoods in Route 1 are scheduled for fogging: Southampton, River Shores, Edgefield, Edgefield Townhomes, Brandon Square, and Windmill Shores.

For any updates to the Truck Fogging Schedule, please call (757) 393-8666 ext. 7324.

TIP and TOSS- Residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas around your property and neighborhood. TIP the water from items that hold even the smallest amounts of water like toys, tarps, empty flower pots, baby pools, birdbaths, etc.…and TOSS trash and debris that can collect water.