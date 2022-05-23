By: City of Newport News

A fun by-product of assigning Social Security numbers at birth is that the U.S. Social Security Administration knows the most popular baby names each year. In 2021, the most popular baby names in Virginia were:



Boys: Girls: 1) Liam 1)Charlotte 2) Noah 2) Olivia 3) James 3) Emma 4) William 4) Ava 5) Oliver 5) Sophia

The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.

Visit the Social Security website to find the top baby names for the last 100 years in each state and U.S. territory: www.ssa.gov/babynames.