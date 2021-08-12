Movie Review: The Suicide Squad leaves viewers wanting more

By Chance Meeting

James Gunn has done it again. With the reboot/quasi-sequel to David Ayer’s disappointing 2016 Suicide Squad, Gunn has once again taken a rag-tag group of meta-human losers and turned them into an entertaining ensemble of characters we come to care for. This time though, Gunn is not limited by the family-friendly terms at Marvel Studios. DC and Warner Bros gave Gunn full creative control – a rare move by a studio that often seems hell-bent on re-shooting and re-editing films without the directors input for diminishing results. With this one it seems they finally decided to make the right move. This is no Guardians of The Galaxy. What we have here is an outrageously violent, hilariously unexpected and raunchy explosion of a film that never lets go of your attention once the bodies begin to drop.

Every element of this film works perfectly in tandem with one another in what it tries to accomplish. The music, the visuals, the humor, and the characters are all Gunn in top form. Not to mention a stacked roster of misfits that is perfectly cast. With so many players involved, most being introduced for the first time, you’d think it’d be an awkward balancing act to manage all of them, but James Gunn does it with such care and earnestness that it’s hard to imagine anyoneany oneanyone else capable of making such a movie.

The entirety of the cast shines here, elevating the movie beyond the outrageous plot and comedy. It’s hard to pinpoint the standouts when there’s so many characters brought to life by stellar performances all around. Viola Davis returns bringing high energy as the villainous Amanda Waller, who recruits and oversees the Suicide Squad while keeping her finger on the trigger to execute any one of them the second they disobey her orders. Idris Elba seems to be having the most fun here as Bloodsport, which might just be my favorite role that I’ve seen him in. John Cena proves to us once again that he’s a superstar who is just going to burn brighter as he plays the unlikeable patriot Peacemaker, stoking the hype for his upcoming miniseries of the same name. Margot Robbie returns as the fan-favorite Harley Quinn where she embodies the notion of a perfectly cast role and is able to do the most here with her character than in her previous two outings.

Surprisingly out of the cast, the heart of the film comes from Ratcatcher 2 played by Daniela Melchoir. I don’t think anybody guessed that when going to see this film the character they’d who they had come to love the most would be Ratcatcher (though Sylvester Stallone’s love-able idiot King Shark is a close second). I dare say that Ratcatcher is given the most development and rightfully so. The character is kind and good-hearted all the way though it’s hard to think how she ended up in the supermax Belle Reve prison. I’d be disappointed if I didn’t see her in future installments of the DCEU. The Suicide Squad is the summer blockbuster of the year. It’s a powder keg of hilarity, absurdity and emotion. The perfect mixture of ingredients to leave nothing to be desired but simply, more. There needs to be more of The Suicide Squad, or at least more DCEU movies that put this much care into the characters that populate them.