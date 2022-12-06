Mr. & Mrs. Claus Mingle at The Mariners’

By: City of Newport News

Create new memories or continue a family tradition at The Mariners’ Museum and Park when Santa and Mrs. Claus stop by the Museum on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Enjoy tasty treats, hot chocolate, fun activities, and a jolly storytime adventure with St. Nick! Take photos with the beloved North Pole couple to capture the magical moments before they return to the Arctic from 9-11 a.m.

Afterward, join the museum’s curatorial team in the lower lobby for a short and exciting holiday program exploring where Santa lives. A fun holiday craft activity will follow (while supplies last).

﻿These events are included in $1 Museum admission and free for members.