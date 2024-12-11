Mr. & Mrs. Claus Special Storytime at Paperbacks Ink

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1:30 – 3 p.m., to meet Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus at Paperbacks Ink bookstore (9716 Warwick Blvd.).

The Good Vybez Band will perform live holiday music, creating the perfect festive atmosphere. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will read to the children, spreading holiday cheer with a special storytime. Enjoy free face painting, delicious snacks, and a special present for every child.

Grab a good read at a very low price to kick off your holiday shopping and don’t forget to bring your camera! Come for the music, stay for the fun, and don’t miss out on this magical holiday experience.