Mühlbauer to Invest $9 Million in Newport News Facility

By: City of Newport News

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Mühlbauer Inc. is investing $9 million to expand its operation in Oakland Industrial Park. The company will make upgrades to its facility and increase capacity by adding new production equipment and creating 32 new jobs. Mühlbauer, an automation solutions manufacturer and the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based Mühlbauer Group, has been in Newport News for over 25 years, serving as a base for all Mühlbauer activities in North America. The company operates both as a consultant and manufacturer of automation solutions for ePassports, electronic Identity Documents, smart labels, access control cards, and the respective equipment, providing services to private companies and governments. Mühlbauer’s equipment is used to personalize Virginia Driver Licenses, as well as licenses in other states, to protect documents against counterfeiting and alteration. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Newport News, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $227,700 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Newport News with the project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Support for Mühlbauer’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program. The full news release is available on Governor Youngkin’s website.