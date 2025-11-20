Music for the Holidays at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center

The Peninsula Concert Band will present a free holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center in Newport News. Community members of all ages are invited to enjoy an evening of festive music performed by this long-standing regional ensemble.

Celebrating 75 years of music-making, the Peninsula Concert Band has been a staple in the Tidewater Region, bringing together volunteer musicians from a wide range of backgrounds. The group includes amateur and professional performers, teachers, students, military members, veterans, and others who share a passion for live music. Throughout its history, the band has upheld the spirit of America’s community band tradition, offering joyful and uplifting performances that strengthen community connections.

This season, the band is excited to bring its holiday program to the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, continuing its mission of sharing the power of music with the public.

For more information, please visit the Peninsula Concert Band website.