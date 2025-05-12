MWBE Bid Opportunity: E.M. Johnson Pump Station Fan Upgrade

The Project consists generally of the following major items:

Replacement of four existing exhaust fans with new automatic control dampers

Miscellaneous electrical modification and integration of this equipment into the existing facility control system

Important Dates:

A Pre-Bid Meeting will not be held. Sealed Bids will be received until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at One Exchange Plaza, 6th Floor Conference Room, Raleigh, NC 27601, at which time and place bids will be publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of the E.M. Johnson Raw Water Pump Station Exhaust Fan Upgrades project.

Possibly needed subcontractor trades include:

Electrical

HVAC

Click below to view a detailed overview regarding this advertisement:

E.M. Johnson Raw Water Pump Station Exhaust Fan Upgrades

For additional information please contact:

Dan Williams, Project Manager

Dan.Williams@raleighnc.gov