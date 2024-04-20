MWBE Bid Opportunity: E.M. Johnson Water Treatment Plant N/S Clarifier Improvements Project

The Project consists generally of the following major items:

Installation of inclined settling plates in the North and South Clarifiers

Installation of sludge collection equipment and associated sludge piping in both

the North and South Clarifiers

the North and South Clarifiers All supervision, labor, materials, equipment, tools, incidentals and related items required for construction of the project as shown in the plans and included in the specifications

Installation of two submersible pumps and associated appurtenances, discharge piping, and modifications as shown in the plans and included in the specifications.

The following addendum were issued with the original bid #WP-2017-08R (bid opening held Tuesday, April 16, 2024) and shall be made part of this re-advertised contract:

Addendum No. 1 issued April 8, 2024 (attached)

Addendum No. 2 issued April 12, 2024 (attached)

Some possible needed MWBE subcontracting trades include:

Painting

Demolition

Concrete finishing

Rebar installation

Concrete form work

Electrical

Important Dates:

A Pre-Bid Meeting will not be conducted as part of the re-bid.

Sealed Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at One Exchange Plaza, Suite 620, Conference Room 1, Raleigh, NC 27601, at which time and place bids will be publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of the E.M. Johnson Water Treatment Plant N/S Clarifier Improvements project.

Click below to view a detailed overview regarding this advertisement:

E.M. Johnson Water Treatment Plant N/S Clarifier Improvements Project (Re-Advertisement)