MWBE Opportunity in Raleigh

The City of Raleigh (City) is soliciting proposals for the development of sustainably built

rental housing, including affordable units, on a 0.67-acre City-owned lot, to be made

available via long-term ground lease (preferred option) or fee-simple sale (alternative

option). Eligible Proposers are non-profit or for-profit developers, or partnerships between a non-profit and for-profit developer.

Important Dates:

The optional Pre-Proposal Conference is January 6, 2025, at 2:00PM via Microsoft Teams. The deadline for written questions is January 17, 2025 by 5:00PM. Proposals are due February 14, 2025, by 5:00PM.

To join the Pre-Proposal Conference, please use: Teams Link

Click below to view a detailed overview regarding this advertisement:

RFP: 15 Summit Avenue Development

Direct all inquiries concerning this RFP to:

Angelina Blackmon

Angelina.Blackmon@raleighnc.gov