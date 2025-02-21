Press Statement February 15, 2025

NAACP Launches Black Consumer Advisory to Empower Black Consumers, Promote Corporate Accountability

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 15, 2025

Contact: Alicia Mercedes, amercedes@naacpnet.org

WASHINGTON – Today, the NAACP, the nation’s leading civil rights organization, announced its creation of the Black Consumer Advisory, The Advisory places emphasis on Black consumers’ nearly $2 trillion in spending power, promoting informed spending decisions by providing the Black community with insight into who’s promoting progress, and who’s living in the past.

NAACP President & CEO, Derrick Johnson, released the following statement:

“We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – diversity is better for the bottom line. The NAACP stands firm in our belief that, in a global economy, those who reject the multicultural nature of consumerism and business will be left in the past they are living in. That’s why we’re proud to launch the Black Consumer Advisory, reminding our community that in addition to voting on our principles, we have the power to choose where we spend our money. I am confident that this framework will support our community as we make difficult decisions on where to spend our hard-earned money. If corporations want our dollars, they better be ready to do the right thing.”

Black consumers possess immense economic power, with a purchasing power exceeding $1.7 trillion annually. Despite this influence, many corporations continue to profit from Black dollars while simultaneously undermining DEI commitments. These rollbacks not only harm Black communities, professionals, and entrepreneurs but also erode the progress made toward creating equitable economic and social systems.

“The NAACP is a leader in the continued work to make an inclusive economy a reality. We’re done with empty, and broken promises,” said Keisha D. Bross, NAACP Director of Opportunity, Race and Justice. “This is not a call to boycott, it’s a call for corporations and individuals to buy into the values and principles that reflect our interests.”

To learn more about the newly launched Black Consumer Advisory, and NAACP’s work to create an inclusive economy, visit our website.