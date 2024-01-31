NACC Mobile Pet Pantry is Back on the Road for 2024

NORFOLK, Va. – Last year, hundreds of pets and their families benefitted from free pet food and resources provided by Norfolk Animal Care Center’s (NACC) Mobile Pet Pantry Program. Thanks to funding support from Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center, donations from our generous community, and site hosting from Norfolk Public Library, we’re excited to announce the Mobile Pet Pantry program will continue in 2024.

On the second Saturday of each month, NACC’s Waggin’ Wheels Mobile Pet Pantry will bring free pet food, resources and engagement opportunities to a different Norfolk Public Library anchor branch.

The Waggin’ Wheels Mobile Pet Pantry is scheduled to stop from noon to 2 p.m. (while supplies last) at the following dates and locations:

Feb. 10, May 11, Aug. 10, Nov. 9

Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library

2350 Berkley Ave. Ext.

March 9, June 8, Sept. 14, Dec. 14

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library

111 W. Ocean View Ave.

April 13, July 13, Oct. 12

Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library at Broad Creek

1425 Norchester Ave.