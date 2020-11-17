Name Announced for Coworking Space at 2506 Jefferson Avenue – The Offices @ Two Five & J

The Newport News Economic Development Authority (NNEDA) is pleased to announce the name of the coworking space at 2506 Jefferson Avenue – “The Offices @ Two Five & J.” This name was selected following a naming contest that was facilitated by the NNEDA during the month of October. “The Offices @ Two Five & J” was submitted by Tanya Williams as a nod to the moniker associated with the location of the space, which is near the intersection of 25th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

2506 Jefferson Avenue is being rehabilitated by the NNEDA to create a coworking space where small businesses and entrepreneurs can rent low-cost office space and access business assistance resources. The Offices @ Two Five & J are designed to create a culture of business startup and entrepreneurship, with the overall goal of reducing the barriers businesses face as they begin to grow, scale up and become successful.

The Offices @ Two Five & J are expected to open in the first quarter of 2021. Those interested in the space should contact Ray Ransom, Community Manager, at rransom@pointmgt.us.