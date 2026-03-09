NASA Opens Applications for Fall 2026 STEM Internships

NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM) paid internships allow college-level students to contribute to the agency’s mission to advance science, technology, aeronautics, and space exploration.

OSTEM internships offer students an opportunity to gain practical work experience while working side-by-side with mentors who are research scientists, engineers, and individuals from many other professions. Internships may be full time or part time on a NASA center or facility.



Join our NASA team and gain valuable on-the-job experience, build your resume, and strengthen your career readiness. We offer three sessions annually, so visit our website often for opportunities.



2026 Internship Application Deadline:

Fall 2026: May 22, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ETClick Here to Explore Our Opportunities and Apply