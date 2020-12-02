Engagement Opportunities in NASA STEM his National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Research Announcement (NRA), entitled Engagement Opportunities in NASA STEM (EONS) – 2021, solicits proposals for competitive funding opportunities in support of the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) administered by NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement. EONS 2021 is an omnibus announcement that includes a wide range of NASA science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) Engagement opportunities for basic and applied science and technology research and education. Specific opportunities will be issued periodically throughout the year as Appendices to this solicitation with individual requirements and milestones.

The following Appendix to EONS-2021 has been released:APPENDIX I: MUREP-SMD Ocean Biology and Biogeochemistry (OCEAN) – Step-1 Proposals (maximum 3 pages) Due December 18, 2020; Step-2 Proposals Due April 15, 2021.

In support of NASA’s ocean-focused research, the MUREP Ocean Biology and Biogeochemistry (OCEAN) activity is established to strengthen and develop the research capacity and infrastructure of Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) in areas of strategic importance and value to NASA’s mission and national priorities. OCEAN awards seek to improve understanding of the structure and function of global aquatic ecosystems, their interactions with the atmosphere, terrestrial and cryospheric systems, and the ocean’s role in the cycling of the major biogeochemical elements. This is done by enhancing the capability of MSIs to participate in funding opportunities, such as Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Sciences (ROSES), and to support the Agency’s advancement of science to achieve a deep scientific understanding of our planet. Awards will be made up to a maximum of $250,000/year for three years. For general inquiries, contact: NASAOCEAN@nasaprs.com.

A pre-proposal teleconference for OCEAN will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST.

For more information regarding this opportunity, please visit the ENGAGEMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN NASA STEM (EONS-2021) page on the NASA Solicitation and Proposal Integrated Review and Evaluation System (NSPIRES) website and click on ‘List of Open Program Elements’.