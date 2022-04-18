National and Federal Opportunities!

U.S. Department of JusticeFunding Opportunity from the National Institute of Justice, Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Justice System: A Study of Existing Evidence and Public Policy Implications The National Institute of Justice (NIJ) has released the solicitation “Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Justice System: A Study of Existing Evidence and Public Policy Implications.” for funding.Racial and ethnic disparities in the justice system have been well documented in the research literature. Black people, Hispanic and Latino populations, and Native Americans are disproportionately represented in arrest, prosecution, conviction, and incarceration rates. Communities of color often experience high levels of crime and victimization, and inequities in public safety and access of justice. These disparities may be manifested at any point in the justice system including in policing practices (to include identification of and interactions with victims of crime), equal access to justice and services, availability of defense resources, pre-trial release practices, charging and disposition decisions, sanctions imposed, access to treatment services and victim assistance, and post-release programming. You can download the solicitation here.Eligible Applicants: For profit organizations other than small businesses, Nonprofits having a 501(c)(3) status with the IRS, other than institutions of higher education, Private institutions of higher education, Public and State controlled institutions of higher education, Other (see solicitation)Deadlines: Note that there are two deadlines for this solicitation. April 26, 2022 for submission to Grants.Gov and May 10, 2022 for submission to JustGrants.

