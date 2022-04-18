National and Federal Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department of Education
|U.S. Department of LaborVeterans’ Employment Training Administration (VETS’)VETS’ prepares America’s veterans, service members and their spouses, for meaningful careers, provides them with employment resources and expertise, protects their employment rights and promotes their employment opportunities. VETS’ Dallas Region announces following vacancy announcements for Veterans Program Specialist, GS-0301-9/11/12, posted on USAJOBS.Link to MS-22-DAL-VETS-029: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/647821900Link to DE-22-DAL-VETS-029: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/647822200
|Office of the Director of National IntelligenceIntelligence Community Centers for Academic Excellence (IC CAE) Program. The Intelligence Community Centers for Academic Excellence (IC CAE) program is now accepting grant applications. Colleges and universities have until May 24 to apply. For more info, visit linkAs means of background, since 2004, the IC CAE Program Office has awarded grants to colleges and universities across the country to prepare students for a career in national security. Emphasizing diversity in gender, race and geography, the IC CAE Program helps prepare students for careers in intelligence by providing opportunities beyond standard post-secondary education. IC CAE scholars study intelligence-related curricula, learn from faculty who are offered specialized training and research opportunities, and participate in workshops, simulations, conferences and seminars.
|U.S. Department of EnergyDepartment of Energy Announces $26 Million for Research on Next-Generation Data Management and Scientific Data Visualization$26 million for research to advance scientific data management and visualization$13 million will support research to optimize the management of massive amounts of data that must be moved and reproducibly analyzed using sophisticated mathematical techniques, including machine learning, in systems that provide both speed and flexibility$13 million will support research in new techniques and theory needed to aid in the development of informative and interactive visualization of complex scientific data of interest to DOE’s mission space—from those describing astrophysical and Earth systems to those describing advanced manufacturing processes and quantum systemsApplications are open to universities, national laboratories, industry, and nonprofits, with awards of up to three years selected competitively based on peer review
|National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationNASA Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) opportunityJoin us for NASA MUREP’s HBCU/MSI Technology Infusion Road Tour hybrid event at the University of Illinois Chicago! Is your Minority Serving Institution interested in applying for NASA funding or partnering with large and small businesses on NASA contracts? Then join us in person or online at our next Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) HBCU/MSI Technology Infusion Road Tour hybrid event April 19-20, 2022! Representatives from NASA’s Mission Directorates, Office of Small Business Programs, Office of Procurement, MUREP and others will share insight and opportunities to assist your pursuit of NASA funding. You’ll also have the chance to network with the speakers and their teams. Register now to hold your spot! Email NASA-MSIExchange@mail.nasa.gov for more information.
|U.S. Department of Education (ED)Industry Days for the proposed IES Procurement of Research Evaluation and Statistics Task Orders (PRESTO) contract vehicleThe U.S. Department of Education (ED), Institute of Education Sciences (IES), is seeking sources for the proposed Procurement of Research Evaluation and Statistics Task Orders (PRESTO) contract vehicle. This contract vehicle supports IES in their role as the independent education research, evaluation, and statistics arm of ED, with the goal of providing a diverse and qualified pool of vendors to help IES meet mission critical needs and that is accessible to the entire Department of Education as applicable. For opportunities to engage with IES on the PRESTO draft statement of work, please consider watching or attending one of the following industry day presentations (described in the Sources Sought Notice on SAM.GOV):Pre-Recorded Industry Day Presentation – this recording and a copy of the presentation slides has been made available to all interested parties (see Attachments) and presentation content includes a brief overview of IES and the PRESTO contract vehicle.Live Industry Day (April 21, 2022) – this event is open to all industry and will include a facilitated Q&A on the proposed contract vehicle and draft SOW.Small Business Industry Day (April 26, 2022) – this event is tailored for small businesses.If you have questions about PRESTO, please contact Endrias Leuleseged (Endrias.Leuleseged@ed.gov).
|U.S. Department of JusticeFunding Opportunity from the National Institute of Justice, Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Justice System: A Study of Existing Evidence and Public Policy Implications The National Institute of Justice (NIJ) has released the solicitation “Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Justice System: A Study of Existing Evidence and Public Policy Implications.” for funding.Racial and ethnic disparities in the justice system have been well documented in the research literature. Black people, Hispanic and Latino populations, and Native Americans are disproportionately represented in arrest, prosecution, conviction, and incarceration rates. Communities of color often experience high levels of crime and victimization, and inequities in public safety and access of justice. These disparities may be manifested at any point in the justice system including in policing practices (to include identification of and interactions with victims of crime), equal access to justice and services, availability of defense resources, pre-trial release practices, charging and disposition decisions, sanctions imposed, access to treatment services and victim assistance, and post-release programming. You can download the solicitation here.Eligible Applicants: For profit organizations other than small businesses, Nonprofits having a 501(c)(3) status with the IRS, other than institutions of higher education, Private institutions of higher education, Public and State controlled institutions of higher education, Other (see solicitation)Deadlines: Note that there are two deadlines for this solicitation. April 26, 2022 for submission to Grants.Gov and May 10, 2022 for submission to JustGrants.