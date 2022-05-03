National and Federal Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department of Education

Environmental Protection AgencyFarm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee (FRRCC). EPA is currently seeking nominations to serve on its Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee (FRRCC).Established in 2008, the FRRCC provides independent policy advice, information, and recommendations to EPA’s Administrator on a range of environmental issues and policies that are of importance to agriculture and rural communities.Nominations are due May 16, 2022. For further details and instructions for submitting applications, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/faca/frrcc-2022-request-nominations.Under the current charge, the committee will focus on advancing climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies for U.S. agriculture. America’s farmers and ranchers and workers find themselves on the front lines of the climate crisis, facing increasing impacts from extreme weather events like severe storms, widespread flooding, prolonged drought, and more frequent wildfires. The advice and recommendations from the FRRCC will help EPA to support farmers and ranchers in their efforts to reduce emissions and accelerate a more resilient food and agriculture system.

2022 NASA M-STTR SolicitationThe 2022 NASA M-STTR solicitation is accepting proposals from Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) now through May 23rd, 2022. Offered through a collaboration between NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) and the NASA SBIR/STTR program, M-STTR planning grants are intended to help MSI researchers prepare for the next NASA STTR Phase I solicitation.Awardee MSIs receive funding and NASA guidance to help forge a partnership with a small business and put together an action plan for responding to the annual NASA STTR solicitation. By stimulating creative engagements between MSI researchers and small businesses, M-STTR aims to maximize the potential for long-term collaborations and enhance the opportunities provided through the NASA STTR program.For all interested MSIs, we encourage you to actively prepare for the next NASA STTR Phase I solicitation by applying to M-STTR today.Proposals Due: May 23, 2022Award Amount: Up to $50,000Period of Performance: 4 MonthsLearn more and apply11 MSIs received M-STTR awards last yearClick to edit this placeholder text.

AmeriCorpsLearn the Value of AmeriCorps Service! Interested in addressing local challenges in communities across the country while developing job skills and earning money for school?Join us for a virtual information session to find out if a year or summer as an AmeriCorps member serving with the VISTA program could be right for you. We’ll share service opportunities, benefits, requirements, and more.AmeriCorps VISTA: Get the BasicsWednesday, April 27, 2-3 p.m. ETRegisterLearn more about the AmeriCorps VISTA program. Explore other opportunities to serve with AmeriCorps.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Equality of Opportunity Initiative The latest news from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Equality of Opportunity Initiative, a national partnership of hundreds of companies and business groups working together to advance data-driven public and private sector solutions to bridge opportunity gaps in America.DATA CENTER 27% Formerly incarcerated people are unemployed at a rate of over 27%. Learn more at the Equality of Opportunity Initiative Data Center.

INFRASTRUCTURE

How the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act can Advance Energy Equity in America

U.S. Chamber leaders – Christopher Guith, Senior Vice President of Policy for the Global Energy Institute, and Rick Wade, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Outreach – sat down to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will advance ground-breaking innovation and preserve existing clean energy electricity generation, grid modernization, the clean energy supply chain, and energy efficiency. Watch now to learn how this once-in-a generation investment can improve energy access and resiliency across underserved communities.

ACTION CENTER

Industry at a Glance: Construction

Rick Wade recently did a keynote presentation at the national conference of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), the leading association for the construction industry with over 27,000 member firms. He discussed how the industry can help “Build Inclusive Communities and Pathways to the American Dream.” In its Business Case for Diversity and Inclusion in the Construction Industry, the AGC notes that 90 percent of its member firms report having a hard time finding workers to hire; women account for 16 percent of the construction workforce, and less than 6 percent of its craft workforce; and African Americans account for 6 percent of the construction workforce. Unless the industry can find a way to diversify, it will lack the staffing it needs to keep pace with the demand for construction. You can read the report here.

MBDA Grant CompetitionThe Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) is actively seeking grant proposals for its MBDA Business Center program. The new grant competition will award $2.1 million in grants to open 6 new locations in Arkansas, Indiana, Oregon, Utah, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. The national network of MBDA Business Centers provide technical and business development services to minority business enterprises across the country. Submissions to the MBDA Business Center grant competition are due June 2, 2022. To learn more about the grant competition, register for pre-application conferences, starting on April 28, 2022. Access additional resources at the MBDA grants page

Office of the Director of National IntelligenceIntelligence Community Centers for Academic Excellence (IC CAE) Program. The Intelligence Community Centers for Academic Excellence (IC CAE) program is now accepting grant applications. Colleges and universities have until May 24 to apply. For more info, visit linkAs means of background, since 2004, the IC CAE Program Office has awarded grants to colleges and universities across the country to prepare students for a career in national security. Emphasizing diversity in gender, race and geography, the IC CAE Program helps prepare students for careers in intelligence by providing opportunities beyond standard post-secondary education. IC CAE scholars study intelligence-related curricula, learn from faculty who are offered specialized training and research opportunities, and participate in workshops, simulations, conferences and seminars.