National and Federal Opportunities!

By: U.S. Department of Education
|Department of Homeland SecurityNew Funding Opportunity. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) Office has published two new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) announcements on Grants.gov for the Nuclear Forensics Research Award (NFRA) program. The NFRA is designed to develop future technical experts and leaders by funding nuclear forensics-related research proposals which establish links among university faculty, graduate and undergraduate students, Federal agencies, and staff at the national and defense laboratories. Academic respondents are expected to partner with a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory or Department of Defense laboratory.Please refer to the NOFO announcement on Grants.gov (DHS-22-DN-130-NFRA-MSI) for additional information. One of the two new awards is designated specifically for Minority Serving Institutions. Applications are due by August 30, 2022.DHS-22-DN-130-NFRA-MSI | National Nuclear Forensics Expertise Development Program Nuclear Forensics Research Award
|More Opportunities within the Department of Homeland SecuritySearch www.Grants.gov for the following opportunities:DHS-22-NPD-005-00-004 FY 2022 Homeland Security National Training Program (HSNTP)- Continuing Training Grants (CTG), Posted Date 7/14/2022. Closing Date for Applications: 8/15/2022.DHS-22-DN- 130-NFRA-MSI MSI National Nuclear Forensics Expertise Development Program Nuclear Forensics Research Award, Department of Homeland Security Office of Procurement Operations- Grants Division Posted Date 7/18/2022. Closing Date for Applications: 8/30/2022.DHS-22-DN-130-NFRA-001 National Nuclear Forensics Expertise Development Program Nuclear Forensics Research Award. Department of Homeland Security, Office of Procurement Operations- Grants Division, Posted Date 7/14/2022. Closing Date for Applications 8/30/2022.DHS-22-NPD-005-00-04 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Homeland Security National Training Program (HSNTP)- Continuing Training Grants (CTG) Department of Homeland Security- FEMA, Posted Date 7/14/2022. Closing Date for Applications: 8/15/2022.DHS-22-CIS-010-003 FY 2022 Citizenship and Integration Grant Program: Community and Regional Integration Network Grant (CARING). Department of Homeland Security Office of Procurement Operations- Grants Division, Posted Date 7/27/2022. Closing Date for Applications: 8/5/2022.DHS-22-CIS-010-004 FY 2022 Citizenship and Integration Grant Program: Innovations in Citizenship Education Department of Homeland Security Office of Procurement Operations- Grants Division, Posted Date 7/27/2022. Closing Date for Applications: 8/5/2022.DHS-22-CIS-010-002 FY 2022 Citizenship and Integration Grant Program: Citizenship Instruction and Naturalization Application Services (CINAS) Department of Homeland Security Office of Procurement Operations- Grants Division, Posted Date 6/27/2022. Closing Date for Applications: 8/5/2022.DHS-22-CIS-010-001 FY 2022 Citizenship and Integration Grant Program: Regional Hub Program (RHP) Department of Homeland Security Office of Procurement Operations- Grants Division, Posted Date 6/27/2022. Closing Date for Applications: 8/5/2022.Click to edit this placeholder text.
|Environmental Protection AgencyEPA Seeks Applications for Brownfields Job Training Grants. Up to $12 million in funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will boost environmental workforce while helping to transform communities in needThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced that approximately $12 million in funding for environmental job training grants is now available under the Fiscal Year 2023 Brownfields Job Training Program. EPA anticipates awarding approximately 25 grants nationwide at amounts up to $500,000 per award.Applications are due by August 2, 2022, via grants.gov. The Request for Application notice is now posted on www.grants.gov.The funding available during this grant cycle comes from the historic $1.5 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This budget boost provides communities, states, and Tribes the opportunity to apply for larger grants to build and enhance the environmental curriculum in job training programs to support job creation and community revitalization at brownfield sites. Ultimately, this investment will help trained individuals access jobs created through brownfields revitalization activities within their communities.EPA is committed to meeting and exceeding the Biden-Harris Administration’s Justice40 goal that at least 40% of the benefits of certain government programs flow to disadvantaged communities. The Brownfields Program will strive to meet this commitment and advance environmental justice and equity considerations into all aspects of our work.The Request for Applications notice is available at www.grants.gov. A copy of the FY23 Guidelines and other application resources are available at: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/brownfields-job-training-jt-grants.Background: The EPA’s Brownfields Job Training grant program is a unique employment and training program. The grants allow nonprofit and other eligible organizations to recruit, train, and retain a local, skilled workforce by prioritizing unemployed and under-employed, including low-income individuals living in areas affected by solid and hazardous waste in environmental jobs. Students learn the skills and credentials needed to secure full-time, sustainable employment in the environmental field, including brownfields assessment and cleanup. These jobs reduce environmental contamination and build more sustainable futures for communities. Communities have the flexibility to deliver eligible training that meets the local labor market demands of the environmental sector in their communities.Since 1998, EPA has awarded 371 job training grants. With these grants, more than 19,000 individuals have completed training and over 14,700 individuals have been placed in careers related to land remediation and environmental health and safety.The next National Brownfields Training Conference will be held on August 16-19, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This conference is the largest gathering of stakeholders focused on cleaning up and reusing former commercial and industrial properties. EPA co-sponsors this event with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA). Conference registration is open at www.brownfields2022.org.Read more on EPA’s Brownfields Program.
|NASA SBIR IGNITEThe NASA SBIR Ignite Solicitation is now open through September 1, 2022! This exciting new funding opportunity is a way for small businesses that have a commercially-viable technology idea to use NASA as a stepping stone in their path towards commercial success. With a greater emphasis on commercialization, SBIR Ignite funds U.S. early-stage, high-risk technology development to help make companies and their technologies more attractive to private sector investors, customers, and partners.Topics in the solicitation include: Technologies Using NASA Data to Foster Climate ResilienceEnabling technologies for the development of a robust Low-Earth Orbit EconomyElectric and Hybrid Electric Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Aircraft in the 1500 to 5000 lbs. size classLow-Cost Photovoltaic Arrays for SpacePoint-of-use Recycling for Optimized Space-Age LogisticsCommercial Development of Active Debris Remediation (ADR) ServicesWe encourage you to learn more: sbir.nasa.gov/ignite, view the webinar available here: https://livestream.com/nasaitech/sbirignite: sbir-ignite-release-party.eventbrite.com, review the solicitation: sbir.nasa.gov/solicit-detail/80089, and submit a proposal: sbir.gsfc.nasa.gov/submissions/login.